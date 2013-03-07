Blake Lively and Leighton Meester hit the Gossip Girl set

As the cast of Gossip Girl continue filming season six, there's only one thing we're looking forward to more than their on-screen adventures, and that's checking out their amazing on-set wardrobes.

Blake Lively and Leighton Meester didn't disappoint with their latest outfits, both working some seriously stylish looks on the Gossip Girl set.

SEE THE LATEST GOSSIP GIRL PICTURES

Looking every inch the Park Avenue princess, Leighton Meester was spotted in a rose print dress teamed with a crystal-trimmed boucle jacket and embroidered carpet bag. Hot pink Rupert Sanderson heels and matching lippy added a modern touch to Blair's look.

SEE MORE LEIGHTON MEESTER PICTURES

Blake Lively was back working autumnal hues in matching burgundy shades. The Gossip Girl star added interest with colour-block jeans, a contrast-trim cardigan and matching suede tote. Grey suede Rupert Sanderson Jove boots completed her casual style.

SEE MORE BLAKE LIVELY PICTURES

Looks like season six is set to be just as stylish as ever!

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF LEIGHTON AND BLAKE'S LATEST LOOKS? TELL US ON TWITTER!