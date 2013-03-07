Black Swan star Mila Kunis to play a witch in Oz: The Great and Powerful!

Mila Kunis is set to play a witch opposite James Franco in Oz: The Great and Powerful...

She shone in Black Swan, is set to smoulder in Friends With Benefits but now Mila Kunis is preparing to play a witch in Oz: The Great and Powerful.

It’s been confirmed that brunette beauty Mila Kunis will play one of the three witches opposite Oscar nominated James Franco’s Oz in the next Disney adventure, Oz: The Great and Powerful.

The prequel to The Wizard of Oz, Oz: The Great and Powerful will see Oz battle against the three witches for control of the magical land.

Speculation over who will be cast as the remaining two witches has included big names such as Kate Beckinsale, Olivia Wilde, Amy Adams, Rebecca Hall and Keira Knightley.

With filming not scheduled to start until the summer, we’ll just have to wait and see!