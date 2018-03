Pop star Justin Bieber takes a break from his world tour to go sightseeing in Israel

Justin Bieber took a well-deserved break from touring earlier this week with a sightseeing tour of Tzemah Junction in Israel.

SEE ALL OUR CELEBRITY PHOTOS

The Canadian singer was spotted surrounded by bodyguards outside the church of Beatitudes on the north/western shore of the Sea of Galilee. After taking snaps of the church Bieb and the crew enjoyed a spot of lunch in the sunshine.

The teenage singer is due to play a concert in Tel Aviv tonight.

By Maria Milano