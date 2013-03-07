Beyonce's Harvey Nichols shopping spree

We delve into Beyonce's shopping bags to find out what she snapped up at the London store...

Seems that Beyonce aka Sasha Fierce likes a bit of retail therapy as much as the rest of us. The pop Queen was on the European leg of her "I Am…" tour last week and took time out to enjoy London with hubby Jay-Z.

First on her to do list? Hit Harvey Nichols for a serious spending sesh. The shopping list was, by all accounts, extensive, but we've got the highlights for you.

It seemed like Bey was taking her Sasha Fierce alter ego into her daywear when she snapped up this chain fringe gilet by American Retro.

She also fell for Jade Jagger's Jezebel label and picked out the Lady-Print dress which was illustrated by Jade's daughter Assisi.

Also on the shopping list was celeb fave, Alexander Wang, plus new hot denim brand 13R whose leather biker jacket caught Beyonce's eye.

And it seems as if Beyonce was prepping for a well-earned beach-side break after her world tour as beachwear was very much on her shopping list… She snapped up a selection of swimwear and holiday buys from Eres, Vix, Juicy Couture, Missoni, Marc by Marc Jacobs and Matthew Williamson. Phew!

And last but not least? The celebrity sunglasses of choice, a pair of classic black Ray Ban Wayfarers.

By Pat McNulty