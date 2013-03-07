Beyonce wows in leather

When it comes to courageous dressing, Beyonce Knowles shows that being a mum hasn't effected her fashion-forward outfit choices.

SEE MORE BEYONCE PICTURES

The superstar singer posted a picture on her Tumblr page, iam.beyonce, teaming bold gold trousers with a bright art deco-esque jumper, huge loop earing and gold flat pumps.

SHOP LEATHER TROUSERS

With her hair swept up in a topknot hairstyle, a slick of bright red lipstick and statement black sunglasses, Beyonce seemed to be showing off her inner Sasha Fierce!

WHAT DO YOU THINK OF BEYONCE'S NEW LOOK? TELL US ON TWITTER!

That is one hot mama!

By Bernadette Cornish

Get tips on how to wear the AW12 leather trend in our video...

