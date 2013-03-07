Beyonce sizzles in new perfume ad

Beyoncé to launch new perfume called Heat – and she’s hotting up for the ad campaign

Beyoncé is, quite literally, sizzling in the advert for her upcoming fragrance, Heat.

Following the theme of the new perfume’s name, the singer is dressed in a red-hot, cleavage-baring minidress with the words Catch the Fever emblazoned across her chest.

The perfume bottle is red and gold, and is said to represent fire.

And how does it smell? ‘I've never in my life gotten so many compliments,’ the star told WWD.

‘The fans loved it. They were like, “I love that, I'm getting that, why isn't it out right now? I need it!”’

Beyoncé’s new fragrance hits stores in August 2010.

SEE MORE BEYONCE PICS HERE

By Ruth Doherty