Beyonce shares family photos of Jay-Z and Blue Ivy

Beyonce gives a sneak peek into her private life with Jay-Z and baby Blue Ivy on Tumblr page

While Beyonce has been known to keep details of her personal life relatively private, the new mum and mega star has taken to Tumblr to share family photos and off-duty snaps with hubby Jay-Z their baby daughter Blue Ivy, sister Solange Knowles and plenty of close friends.

Beyonce’s home life looks the picture of perfection with snaps showing Jay-Z pushing an ethereal Beyonce on the swing, Mr and Mrs nail art and Blue Ivy’s supportive Watch The Throne tour T-shirt. Sweet!

