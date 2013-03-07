Beyonce shares backstage pictures with Destiny’s Child girls

Reunited and closer than ever, Beyonce and her Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were clearly feeling playful backstage at Sunday’s Super Bowl, as Beyonce proved by posting cute pictures of the trio on Instagram.

While the girls were super cool and composed on stage in a trio of little leather ensembles, backstage it was a different matter with the three jumping for joy in one picture and puckering up in another.

And Beyonce wasn’t the only one spreading the love. Michelle took to her Facebook page to show her appreciation, posting: “It was an honour to share the stage with my sisters Kelly Rowland and Beyonce on Sunday night. To all my ladies, we must stick together and support each other. Thank you to my sister Beyonce for sharing your moment with Destiny's Child.”

We can’t wait to see more of Destiny’s Child!

