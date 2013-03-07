Beyonce gives a surprise store performance in NYC

by: Sarah Smith
7 Mar 2013

Having wowed London fans with a secret gig at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire, Beyonce pulled off another surprise at a Target store in New York

It would seem there’s no stopping sassy songstress Beyonce. After a show-stopping performance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid stage on Sunday night, the Single Ladies singer headed straight to London for a secret gig at the Shepherd’s Bush Empire. But days later and Queen Be is back in the States and surprising even more fans with a performance in US supermarket Target in New York’s Harlem district.

With the local Boys & Girls Club at the Target to celebrate the store’s one year anniversary, Beyonce’s choreographer Frank Gatson was teaching the kids a dance routine, only to then be joined by Beyonce herself.

Wearing a printed bandeau dress with her curls let loose, Beyonce sang for the kids before running them through the routine for her new single, Countdown.

Amazing!

