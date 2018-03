Doting parents Beyonce and Jay-Z made up for missing New Year’s Eve with their baby daughter, Blue Ivy, by taking her on holiday to celebrate her first birthday.

Sharing a cute family snap taken in their exclusive holiday villa, Jay-Z was discreet in concealing his daughter’s face but revealed the toddler’s penchant for playing cards, or dropping them at least.

Having turned one on Monday, it seems Blue Ivy knows exactly who’s the boss in the family!

