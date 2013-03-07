Beyoncé to launch fragrance

If you like it, put some scent on it. Fresh from her MTV win, Beyoncé announces her new perfume.

Just how many strings to her bow does Beyoncé have? The superstar has sold more than 100 million records, won 10 Grammys, starred in Oscar-winning films and was sweet enough to share the stage with adorable Taylor Swift after that Kanye West hoo-ha at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Beyoncé, who scooped the Video of the Year award for "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)", is collaborating with Coty – joining the likes of Kate Moss, Kylie Minogue and Sarah Jessica Parker – on her own signature scent.

"For me, fragrance reflects a woman's attitude and unique sense of style," says the singer/actress/perfumer. “While I love various perfumes, I haven't found a scent that truly personifies me as a woman. I can't wait to share this personal side of me with fans all across the world."

Set to launch in 2010, we can’t wait to smell it – watch this space for more news.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood