Beyoncé to launch fragrance

Just how many strings to her bow does Beyoncé have? The superstar has sold more than 100 million records, won 10 Grammys, starred in Oscar-winning films and was sweet enough to share the stage with adorable Taylor Swift after that Kanye West hoo-ha at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Beyoncé, who scooped the Video of the Year award for "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)", is collaborating with Coty – joining the likes of Kate Moss, Kylie Minogue and Sarah Jessica Parker – on her own signature scent.
SEE all the pics from the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.
"For me, fragrance reflects a woman's attitude and unique sense of style," says the singer/actress/perfumer. “While I love various perfumes, I haven't found a scent that truly personifies me as a woman. I can't wait to share this personal side of me with fans all across the world."
Set to launch in 2010, we can’t wait to smell it – watch this space for more news.
By Harriet Reuter Hapgood