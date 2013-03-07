Beyoncé to direct her own documentary

Beyoncé Knowles is set to give us a behind-the-scenes look at her life in a new documentary…

Ever wanted to see what Beyoncé gets up to everyday? Well soon fans of the singer will get the chance to see what her life is like with rapper husband Jay-Z and adorable baby daughter Blue Ivy.

SEE MORE BEYONCE PICTURES

Along with amazing on-stage footage and raw home movies, the intimate documentary will give a glimpse of what its like to be a famous working celebrity mum and promises to be a true reflection of the music superstar. The programme, which will be directed by the singer, will also shows Beyonce’s preparations for a live show and give a glimpse into how she runs her production company, Parkwood Entertainment.

WILL YOU BE WATCHING BEYONCE'S DOCUMENTARY? TELL US ON TWITTER!

The film will be on American television channel HBO on 16 February 2012. We’re adding the date to our diaries right now!

Love watching behind-the-scenes videos? Watch our inStyle cover girl, Dakota Fanning on her December photo shoot...