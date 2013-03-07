Beyoncé sizzles at the MTV Europe Music Awards!

Beyoncé was officially the star of the show at last night's MTV Europe Music Awards. Not only did the popster pick up three outstanding awards dressed in an array of high-fashion frocks, she also wowed the crowds with an outstanding performance.

First up Beyoncé arrived at the MTV Europe Music Awards dressed in a heavenly Atelier Versace (another one of Cheryl Cole's favourite designers) strapless gown - with it's metallic sheen and structured bodice Beyoncé was all warrior woman!

Next, Beyoncé style snapped Cheryl Cole as she picked up the Best Song award for Halo dressed in an industrial embellished dress by David Koma. Cheryl Cole wore a similar version to this DK dress last week on the X Factor - we predict more fashion hits from this exciting up-and-coming designer!

To collect her next two awards, Beyoncé changed into a black and gold mini-dress. As she picked up the Best Female award, she praised "all of the other wonderful, wonderful female artists" and for The Best Video award for her song Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It), she said: "Ok, there's only one person I want to thank and that is Jay for putting a ring on it."

And, were pretty sure Jay Z was more than proud of his gorgeous wife as she gave a sizzling performance to her single Sweet Dreams dressed in a red corset, stockings and satin gloves. Phwoar - Beyoncé you got it going on!

