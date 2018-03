Beyoncé has shared a short trailer from her new TV film…

Singing superstar, actress, and now film director - Beyoncé has released a clip from her directorial debut, a TV movie about her life.

MORE BEYONCÉ PICTURES

With the tagline “Raw. Real. Revealed.” the documentary promises an intimate portrait of Bey’s life, in which she talks on-stage fear, pregnancy and more.

SHOP CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDE: FOR HER

We can’t wait to get a personal glimpse into the lives of Queen B, Jay-Z and baby Blue Ivy.