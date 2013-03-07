Beth Ditto walks the Jean-Paul Gaultier runway

Gossip lead singer Beth Ditto made her debut on the catwalk, and fashion history, on Friday as she walked in the Jean-Paul Gaultier SS11 show in Paris

It was a larger than life affair on the Jean-Paul Gaultier runway last week as Beth Ditto headed up the parade of models debuting the designer's latest collection.

The invites promised that the show would explore the contrast between XXL and XXS, and that it did, as the plus sized pop star headed out on the runway clad in just a flower-embellished basque and fishnets, shortly followed by a flurry of teeny professionals in sample sized designs.

At a size 28, Beth Ditto is not your average plus sized model, and having professed that she has no problem flaunting her figure, and being featured naked on the cover of Love magazine, she's the ideal advocate for women of all shapes to take to the runways.

She certainly brought more than her fair share of personality to the show too, as she danced her way down the catwalk, throwing her arms around to the punk soundtrack, much to the delight of front-rower Dita von Teese.

And much as she enjoyed the show, it seems Jean-Paul is an even bigger fan of her work, as he rushed to meet her after the finale with a bouquet in hand and clad in a Gossip t-shirt.

By Hayley Spencer