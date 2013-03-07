Berenice Marlohe takes Skyfall style crown in Berlin

Naomie Harris wowed on the Skyfall tour in Madrid and now Berenice Marlohe has stepped up to the fashion plate in Berlin…

The Skyfall tour is shaping up to be a style parade of royal proportions, with our Bond girls, Berenice Marlohe and Naomie Harris, both proving themselves to be serious fashion contenders.

WATCH NAOMIE HARRIS' COVER STAR VIDEO

To rival Naomie's Lanvin tribute in Madrid, French beauty Berenice worked two pitch-perfect looks yesterday in Berlin.

By day at a photocall she looked sleek and winter-ready in a navy Ports 1961 coat, which she paired with matching wide-leg trews and a waist-cinching belt. Tousled waves and bare-faced makeup completed the look.

DOWNLOAD OUR APP

By evening she turned siren in a one-shoulder Armani gown with tiered skirt, which showed off her curves to stunning effect. A topknot with lose, face-framing strands, and a bold red lip ensured it was a scene-stealing look.

Which new Bond girls gets your style vote? Does Berenice win with her classic elegance, or are a Naomie fan of Naomie's fashion-forward style? Tell us on Twitter.

WATCH BERENICE TALK SKYFALL BELOW