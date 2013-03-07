Behind-the-scenes video: December cover-girl Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera met InStyle to talk exclusively about fame, fashion, her latest film, and to throw some shapes for our December cover shoot. See the stunning results...

Christina Aguilera started out in the music industry at the tender age of nine on a reality talent show, and now, 20 years on having won four major awards and received 11 Grammy nominations, she's a musical force to be reckoned with.

Her current album Bionic has already hit number in the UK, and now with the release of her latest film Burlesque in the pipeline, it's a big year for the starlet.

Christina stars alongside Cher in the musical drama, and plays a small-town girl who wants to make it big - something she told InStyle she can relate to: 'I always had a vision of exactly what I wanted to do. I learnt that lesson early on, because I was part of the pop explosion that seemed very puppeteered.'

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE

The star revealed however, that while she loves to 'play dress-up', she prefers; 'to get out of the gown as soon as the red carpet is over.'

Christina also discussed her plans for her next album: 'I think next we're beck to going a little deeper, in the vein which I recorded my first record, which was very personal and more introspective.'

By Hayley Spencer