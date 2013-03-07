Behind the scenes: Stars celebrate at Golden Globes after-parties

With the dinner and award-filled show over, it was time for the stars of the evening to let their hair down and party hard at one of the numerous Golden Globes soirees hosted around Los Angeles.

SEE ALL THE GOLDEN GLOBES AFTER PARTIES PICS HERE

Firstly there was the Weinstein Co.’s bash set in a secluded spot inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel bursting with A-list credentials.

Kate Hudson, Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Julianne Moore and Daniel Day-Lewis ate sushi and sipped on Champagne served by Harvey Weinstein in honour of Inglorious Basterds and his other heavily nominated films.

SEE ALL RED CARPET ACTION FROM THIS YEAR’S GOLDEN GLOBES

Quentin Tarantino, Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson took up residence in one booth while nearby Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Matt Damon and Taylor Lautner milled amongst other guests enjoying the beef skewers, coconut-covered crab and apple martinis.

Tarantino said: 'I'm going to stay out late. We're going to have a good time. I've had a blast tonight, and the blast continues on. It ain't over yet.'

SEE THE 10 BEST DRESSED STARS AT THIS YEAR’S GOLDEN GLOBES

Over at HBO's annual always-packed bash, some of the night’s winners were celebrating in style at Circa 55 restaurant.

Kevin Bacon and Drew Barrymore did their victory rounds but it was first-time winner Chloe Sevigny’s time to shine after changing from her ripped dress to a short Christian Lacroix number.

SEE THIS YEAR'S BEST GOLDEN GLOBES JEWELLERY

Stars from Big Love and Entourage including Ginnifer Goodwin, Adrian Grenier, True Blood’s Alexander Skarsgard and host of the night Ricky Gervais, piled their plates with whitefish, potatoes stuffed with cheese and roasted vegetables.

Our American counterpart’s party drew in the youngest and hippest crowd. Held at the Beverley Hilton’s Oasis courtyard, the InStyle magazine bash attracted the likes of Courteney Cox, Lindsay Lohan and Heidi Klum as well as the award-winning cast of Glee.

‘We've always been the little show that could. The fact that all this has happened and we haven't even done a whole season. It's pretty crazy,’ said the show's Matthew Morrison, enjoying his first time at the Globes.

If only we could have been there…

By Georgie Hindle