Behind-the-scenes: Alexa Chung for Pepe Jeans London

Take a sneak peek at the making of the Pepe Jeans A/W campaign starring Alexa Chung and A Single Man's Jon Kortajarena

Aside from being London Fashion Week's reigning style queen, Brit beauty Alexa has also been putting her modelling skills to good use of late, and can now be seen in her second campaign for denim brand Pepe.

Shot on London's cool-spot Portobello Road, the campaign features Alexa alongside Tom Ford model and A Single Man actor Jon Kortajarena as well as lesser-known, but equally smouldering, male model Gaspard Menier.

Check out the video below for a behind the scenes look at the set and Alexa's wardrobe, which features luxe knits, shearling boots and tartan minis.

We're loving Alexa's turn as a 60s siren too, as she works a Bridget Bardot-esque updo and shows off her never-ending legs in a pinafore mini and ruffle shirt combo.

By Hayley Spencer

