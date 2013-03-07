Battle of the bodysuits: Cheryl Cole v Fergie in concert!

SEE who rocks a bodysuit better as Cheryl and Fergie hit the same stage

Cheryl Cole and Fergie both sizzled on stage in risqué bodysuits last night as the Black Eyed Peas tour hit London.

X Factor judge Cheryl opened the show in a an embellished, cutout nude number with super-sparkly matching ankle boots.

As soon as Cheryl had finished her 30-minute set, Fergie rocked the stage in a hot black leather bodysuit and over-the-knee studded boots.

The band's world tour kicked off last September in Japan, and Cheryl joined the European leg, which started in Dublin, last week.

Cheryl will tour with the band for the next two months, making pit stops in France, Italy, Spain and Belgium.

Can't wait to see more on-stage style from both the leading ladies!

By Ruth Doherty