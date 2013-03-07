Bar Rafaeli re-works Victoria Beckham's Roberto Cavalli gown four years on

Last night saw Israeli supermodel Bar Rafaeli step out at Roberto Cavalli's 40th Anniversary party in the same design worn by Victoria Beckham in 2006

It's clear Mr Cavalli knows how to design a timeless frock, as Bar Rafaeli looked just as stunning at the designer's 40th anniversary party last night as Victoria Beckham did four years earlier.

The full-length brocade dress from the Roberto Cavalli 2006 A/W collection was Victoria Beckham's choice for the Bambi Awards that year, and the ideal silhouette to flatter her in her Pob-rocking days thanks to its backless detail.

Four years on, as Cavalli celebrates his glittering career as a favourite with celebs, it's no surprise that the elegant lace-insert design made the cut as Bar's outfit of choice.

SEE ALL THE ROBERTO CAVALLI ANNIVERSARY PICS HERE

Like Posh, she opted for a bare-faced make-up look, and chose a simple pinned up-do to show off the high neck.

This isn't the first time that a star has re-worked a design years on from one of their peers, Reese Witherspoon redefined the notion of vintage when she stepped out wearing what she thought was a vintage Chanel dress at the Golden Globes, that was in fact just three years old and worn by Kirsten Dunst.

SEE CELEBS IN VINATGE HERE

Is Cavalli's gown a vintage classic already? One things for sure, some things will never go out of style.

By Hayley Spencer