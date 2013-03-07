Bar Rafaeli re-works Victoria Beckham's Roberto Cavalli gown four years on

It's clear Mr Cavalli knows how to design a timeless frock, as Bar Rafaeli looked just as stunning at the designer's 40th anniversary party last night as Victoria Beckham did four years earlier.
The full-length brocade dress from the Roberto Cavalli 2006 A/W collection was Victoria Beckham's choice for the Bambi Awards that year, and the ideal silhouette to flatter her in her Pob-rocking days thanks to its backless detail.
Four years on, as Cavalli celebrates his glittering career as a favourite with celebs, it's no surprise that the elegant lace-insert design made the cut as Bar's outfit of choice.
SEE ALL THE ROBERTO CAVALLI ANNIVERSARY PICS HERE
Like Posh, she opted for a bare-faced make-up look, and chose a simple pinned up-do to show off the high neck.
This isn't the first time that a star has re-worked a design years on from one of their peers, Reese Witherspoon redefined the notion of vintage when she stepped out wearing what she thought was a vintage Chanel dress at the Golden Globes, that was in fact just three years old and worn by Kirsten Dunst.
Is Cavalli's gown a vintage classic already? One things for sure, some things will never go out of style.
By Hayley Spencer