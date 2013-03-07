BAFTA nominations 2010 are in!

Avatar, The Hurt Locker and An Education lead the charge with eight nominations each…

It's exactly a month today that the stars will don their finest gowns and totter down the red carpet for the BAFTAs ceremony 2010. The nominations are just in this morning and here are the highlights:

Avatar, James Cameron's 3D masterpiece is up for eight categories including Best Film and Best Director.

An Education, the adaptation of Nick Hornby's novel, has also been nominated for eight awards including Best Film, Oustanding British Film and Leading Actress for Carey Mulligan.

The Hurt Locker, the story of a US bomb squad in Iraq also garnered eight nominations including Best Film.

Also up for Best Film is the animated Up in the Air starring George Clooney's vocals as well as those of Twilight star Anna Kendrick. And finally, completing the nominations for Best Film is Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire, the gritty film starring an unrecognisable Mariah Carey.

Other nominations highlights include:

Leading Actor, which has Jeff Bridges for Crazy Heart, Colin Firth for A Single Man and Andy Serkis for Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.

An Education's Carey Mulligan will battle it out in the Leading Actress category with Meryl Streep (Julie and Julia), Audrey Tautou (Coco Before Chanel), Saoirse Ronan (The Lovely Bones) and Gabourey Sidibe (Precious).

By Pat McNulty