BABY NEWS: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field are expecting a baby!

Take That star Robbie Williams and his model wife Ayda Field have announced they are expecting a baby! Find out the sex here…

Take That star Robbie Williams has announced his wife Ayda Field is pregnant with their first baby - and it’s a girl!

Robbie took to his website to announce the arrival, saying “I've been keeping a secret from you all. Me and Ayda are going to be a Mummy and Daddy this year!!!!!!!!... I'm in love with a little person growing in mummy's belly... and can't wait to be a daddy. Crying now. Much love, much joy. Roberto, Mum and Little Bump”.

Robbie’s announcement makes a hattrick of Take That baby news, with bandmates Gary Barlow and Mark Owen also expecting new additions this year. Congrats to all the Take That boys!