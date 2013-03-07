BABY NEWS: Hilary Duff is pregnant!

It's been weekend of good news in Hollywood, first with Jessica Alba giving birth to baby Haven and now Hilary Duff has just announced she's pregnant.

The actress shared her exciting news today, on what is also her first wedding anniversary with husband Mike Comrie.

On her official website the star wrote: "Hello everyone! This weekend, Mike and I are celebrating our 1 year anniversary!...In memory of the special day, we decided to post some of our favourite pictures from our wedding...I can't believe it has already been a year, time really flies when you're having fun! We also want to share the exciting news that BABY MAKES THREE!!! We are extremely happy and ready to strt this new chapter of our lives."

Big congrats to the couple!

By Annabelle Spranklen