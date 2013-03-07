Ashley Tisdale goes high street at Phineas & Ferb premiere!

If there's one thing we love it's seeing a hot Hollywood starlet in high street, especially when it's from a British label.

High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale appeared at the Phineas & Ferb premiere yesterday looking wow-worthy in a glistening All Saints Aztec dress from the SS11 collection. The actress kept accessories to a minimum, pairing with glossy nude slingbacks from Christian Louboutin, letting her embellished frock do all the talking.

The good news is the dress is now in sale - get it before it's gone!

By Annabelle Spranklen