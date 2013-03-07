Ashley Jensen welcomes baby boy

Ugly Betty star Ashley Jensen is celebrating the birth of a baby boy.

Francis Jonathan Beesley is the first child for the actress and her husband Terence Beesley.

According to Daily Mail, Ashley gave birth on 20 October, and both mother and son are doing well back at home in LA.

Ashley first made her name in Ricky Gervais’ Extras show, and became a Stateside hit in Ugly Betty.

She’s now working on a new rom-com sitcom called Accidentally on Purpose, which has received good reviews since it launched in America on 21 September.

Congratulation to the new parents!

By Ruth Doherty