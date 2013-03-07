Ashley Greene for 50 Shades of Grey?

Twilight star Ashley Greene is the latest lady to be put in the running for the role of 50 Shades Of Grey lead, Anastasia Steele…

With the Twilight franchise coming to an end, word has it that Ashley Greene's next move may be to star in the 50 Shades of Grey movie. She's the latest starlet to be touted as a front-runner for the role of Anastasia Steele, with the likes of Mila Kunis and Nina Dobrev already tipped for it.

Ashley is the right age for the part, and seeing as she's won over so many fans with her role as Alice Cullen, no doubt Twi supporters would love to see her take a starring role in another movie series.

