Arizona Muse stars in Louis Vuitton’s first film!

Model of the moment Arizona Muse stars in fashion house Louis Vuitton’s first campaign film…

American model Arizona Muse has the starring role in the first ever video campaign for iconic fashion house Louis Vuitton.

Created by the photographer and director duo Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin and shot in the famous Louvre, the mini film entitled L’Invitation Au Voyage

follows the adventure of the heroine as she passes the Mona Lisa and the Italian Masters inside the museum before using a key around her neck to unlock a Louis Vuitton trunk.

Carrying the Speedy Monogram Empreinte bag and armed with an envelope of secrets she escapes via a hot air balloon above the Cour Carree and we are left with stunning views of the Paris skyline. John Murphy provides the beautifully eerie soundtrack.

The key that she wears around her neck will be produced in 1000 samples, in a Monogram Idylle version in three subtle shades of gold.

By Bernadette Cornish