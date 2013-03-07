Another weekend of frocks and shocks on X Factor!

From Cheryl Cole and Dannii Minogue's dress double whammy to Belle Amie being booted off - it's been another thrilling X Factor weekend...

Weekends are anything but dull with two X Factor shows to look forward to, and this weekend certainly didn't disappoint!

X FACTOR 2010 PICS

Cheryl Cole and Dannii Minogue opened the Halloween special on Saturday night in their super stylish outfits. Cheryl went for a monochrome SS11 Jonathan Saunders fit and flare mesh bodice dress teamed with Jimmy Choo metallic sandals, while Dannii went a bit more Halloweeny in a deep red Marchesa Fall 2010 strapless dress with front ruffle and ruby slipper Giuseppe Zanotti peep-toes.

The following day was a little more understated in the dress department with Dannii opting for a simple black, sparkly one-shouldered dress from her Project D collection, while Cheryl went for a strapless pink and purple colour-block mini-dress by Ina Soltani.

Dannii breathed a big sigh of relief as all her boys made it through the nail-biting elimination stage, but things weren't so easy for Ms Cole as her act Katie Waissel found herself in the bottom two, singing for survival against Simon's girl band - Belle Amie.

The super tense sing-off saw the judges deadlocked and the results taken to the public vote. Belle Amie were booted out of the competition, giving Katie the chance to sing on for another week.

Earlier in the show, fans were treated to fantastic performances from Jamiroquai, Bon Jovi and Rihanna.

CHERYL AND DANNII STYLE OFF!

By Tara Gardner