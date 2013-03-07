Another transformation for Lady GaGa as she becomes a comic book hero

The pop sensation will feature as a cartoon hero in the first of a series of celebrity comics

Lady GaGa is well known for her weird and wonderful style and standout performances but now she is to star in her very own comic book.

The 23-year-old will appear on the first cover of a new series of comics, called the Fame series, which focuses on culturally relevant celebrities and other pop culture icons.

The first issue of the celebrity comics will launch on Free Comic Book Day on May 5, with GaGa sporting her white-blonde hair, a purple boobtube and red lips in her cartoon form on the cover.

Future cover stars include Twilight heartthrob Robert Pattinson, Taylor Swift and David Beckham.

By Georgie Hindle