Another thrilling weekend - X Factor wows in week two of live shows!

X Factor gets bigger and better with each weekend! Week two was the most thrilling yet, with a massive Saturday show of live performances and the nail-biting Sunday results show featuring Katy Perry and Diana Vickers.

MORE X FACTOR PICS

It was a difficult weekend for Simon Cowell's groups as despite strong performances, both Belle Amie and Diva Fever were in the bottom three. Likewise for Louis Walsh, the quirky over 28s hopeful Storm Lee just didn't have what it takes to win over the British public and was first to go. In a nail-biting sing-off between the two groups, Cheryl saved Simon from having to choose between them by following Louis and Dannii in saving Belle Amie. So it was bye-bye to a tearful Diva Fever!

Meanwhile Katie Waissel who'd had a difficult start to the competition, was first to discover she'd made it through, and shortly after the rest of Cheryl's girls joined her. Having lost a boy last week, Dannii's group also all made it through with relative ease, leaving the two male judges to battle it out to save their acts.

And as if the results weren't exciting enough, Katy Perry treated us to a wow-worthy performance of her new single Fireworks! Katy had previously been a guest judge in the Dublin auditions but returned as a performer showing off her gorgeous figure in a black catsuit with sequinned firework embellishments.

The singer even admitted she felt nervous performing on the X Factor stage as she told the show's host Dermot O'Leary: 'It's still nerve-wracking cos you're being judged. Did I do OK?'

And proving that she's well and truly earned her star-status, X Factor 2008 runner-up Diana Vickers also returned to the show to perform her new single My Wicked Heart. Looking incredible in a sequinned basque with huge shoulder embellishments, Diana was a big hit with the judges showing the success of the show in discovering fab new singing talent.

We'll keep you posted with more X Factor news throughout the week!

LOOK OF THE DAY

By Tara Gardner