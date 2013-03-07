Annual Hollywood Awards Gala draws crowd of film's finest stars

From Halle Berry to Carey Mulligan and Leighton Meester, the biggest names in acting flocked to the Beverly Hills Hotel last night for the Annual Hollywood Awards Gala

While here in London we're celebrating some of film's most-anticipated upcoming titles at London Film Festival this week, across the pond at the 14th Annual Hollywood Awards Gala their stars were already being crowned with awards for their performances.

Never Let Me Go stars Carey Mulligan and Andrew Garfield had flown over especially for the event, with Carey looking ultra-sophisticated in a draped burgundy silk gown and same shade clutch.

Though The Kids Are All Right star Julianne Moore hit the red carpet at its London premiere last night, her co-star Mia Wasikowska stayed stateside to collect one of the covetable awards. She was dubbed Best Breakthrough Actress and had chosen a cute metallic prom dress for the occasion.

Also winning big was Leighton Meester for her role in the soon-to-be-released Country Strong, who worked our favourite look of the night in a delicate ruffled Elie Saab dress and matching box clutch.

By Hayley Spencer



