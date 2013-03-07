Anne Hathaway wins Best Supporting Actress Oscar

Anne Hathaway made an emotional speech dedicating her first Oscar for her role in Les Miserables to her fellow nominees and her husband...

There was no doubt that Anne Hathaway would be named Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars 2013 for her role in Les Miserables. Having swept the board with gongs from the SAGs, Golden Globes and BAFTAs, her speech was no less emotional for her consistent run of success.

It was Anne's second nomination, she was previously given a Best Actress nod for Rachel Getting Married, but her first win, prompting her to open her speech by saying: "It came true!"

Among those she thanked for the award, for which she not only lost 25lbs but also hacked off her long locks, were her fellow nominees, co-star Hugh Jackman, the Academy, of course, and her husband, Adam Schulman. Of her leading man she shared: "The moment you walked into my life was the best of my life."

Go Anne!