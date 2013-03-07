Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman and Amanda Seyfried hit New York

The Les Miserables stars were all out and about in New York with Anne Hathaway joining Hugh Jackman at the 27th annual Museum of the Moving Image black-tie salute, while Amanda Seyfried styled up the Late Show with David Letterman.

Going for all out glamour to see Hugh Jackman honoured at the Museum of Moving Image, Anne Hathaway was all smiles wearing a sequin-covered Nina Ricci dress teamed with Stella McCartney sandals and Kwait jewels.

Amanda Seyfried, meanwhile, showed off her enviable pins in a LBD with a difference. Teaming the Michael Kors embroidered shift dress with Alexandre Birman platform pumps, Ms Seyfried more than won the audience over chatting about her Les Miserables experience.

