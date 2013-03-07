Anne Hathaway goes for geek chic specs at the LA premiere of Rio

Brunette beauty Anne Hathaway went for a different look to usual at the premiere of animated movie Rio wearing wide-rimmed glasses atop of a fresh face with barely there make-up.
Going all out in Gucci, the star teamed a heavily embellished deep purple mini dress with purple and gold strappy sandals by the luxe label but played the look down by tying her hair back in a mussed-up ponytail and adding the alternative eyewear.
The actress is the voice of Jewel in the movie, an animated tale that follows two macaws’ adventure from small-town Minnesota to tropical Rio de Janeiro.
By Sarah Smith