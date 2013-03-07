Anne Hathaway and Jennifer Lawrence win big at the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013

The parade of glorious gowns and gongs continued this weekend with the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013. It seems that the Golden Globes set a precedent for this year's winners, as Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway, Claire Danes and Ben Affleck scored their second accolades of the season.

Jennifer Lawrence was named Best Actress for her role in Silver Linings Playbook. The Kentucky-born actress endeared herself to her fellow nominees, taking a tumble after catching her dress on a chair as she made her way onto the stage, but made a quick recovery for her speech. "I want to thank MTV," she said, before elaborating: "When I was 14 I did a promo for My Super Sweet Sixteen and got my SAG card in the mail - it was the best day of my life."

After accepting her award she jibed with reporters: "You can probably tell from my public speaking that I haven't gotten that much advice. I'm still waiting to get a couple tips on how to shut up."

Justin Timberlake presented Anne Hathaway with her first ever SAG, following three nominations, for her role as Fantine in Les Miserables. Speechless as she took to the stage, she joked: "I'm just so thrilled I have dental."

After taking a breather she continued: "I've loved every minute of my life as an actor and have been the recipient of so much kindness and support from actors inside this room."

A humble Ben Affleck accepted the Best movie Cast accolade for Argo, explaining: "To me this has nothing to do with me, it has to do with the incredible people who were in this movie."

Full list of winners...

FILM

Male Actor, Lead: Daniel Day-Lewis, Lincoln

Female Actor, Lead: Jennifer Lawrence, Silver Linings Playbook

Male Actor, Supporting: Tommy Lee Jones, Lincoln

Female Actor, Supporting: Anne Hathaway, Les Misérables

Ensemble Cast: Argo

Action Performance for Stunt Ensemble: Skyfall

TV

Male Actor, TV Movie or Miniseries: Kevin Costner, Hatfields & McCoys

Female Actor, TV Movie or Miniseries: Julianne Moore, Game Change

Male Actor, Drama Series: Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Female Actor, Drama Series: Claire Danes, Homeland

Male Actor, Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

Female Actor, Comedy Series: Tina Fey, 30 Rock

Ensemble Cast, Drama: Downton Abbey

Ensemble Cast, Comedy: Modern Family

Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble: Game of Thrones