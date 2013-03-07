Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried wow at Les Miserables London premiere

Les Miserables promises to provide the best red carpet looks of the season, thanks to its stellar line-up of leading ladies - Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried and newcomer, Samantha Barks, and the promo tour got officially underway last night at the world premiere in London.
Anne hit the red carpet in a beaded Givenchy Couture gown featuring batwing sleeves and halterneck. Her side-swept pixie crop hairstyle, which was shaun short for the film, helped show off the dramatic backless cut.
Meanwhile, Amanda had opted to give a nod to the peplum trend in a plunging Balenciaga dress complete with contrast ruffles. Side-swept ringlets added to the va-va-voom, as did her killer platform heels.
Samantha proved herself one to watch in the style stakes, championing Brit design in a sheer detail Stella McCartney gown with crystal-detail top. A simple updo and smokey eyes added a pretty yet understated finish.
We can't wait to see what the ladies have up their sleeves for the next Les Miserables premiere.
