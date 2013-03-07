Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried go for glam at the Les Miserables premiere

Leading ladies Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried worked dramatic looks on the red carpet in New York…

Anne Hathaway and Amanda Seyfried went all out for high-octane glam at the Les Miserables premiere in New York, working amazing dramatic gowns.

Newlywed Anne was oh-so-chic in a Tom Ford dress with a super sleek pixie crop and a burgundy matte lip, while Amanda Seyfried nailed this season’s braided hairstyle, teaming her embellished Alexander McQueen gown with a plaited updo and flicked eyeliner.

We're wowed by both girls' outfits, but we think Anne's killer boots and vampish makeup has the edge.

