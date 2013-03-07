Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer expecting twins!

Congratulations are definitely in order for the True Blood stars and off-screen couple Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer, who have confirmed they are expecting twins.

Anna and Stephen were spotted leaving their home in Los Angeles for a dinner date, looking picture-perfect. Anna showed off her baby bump with pride, in a daring tight black and white graphic print dress and black suede heels. She styled it with an elegant bun and statement drop earrings.

While the due date has not yet been confirmed by the very private pair, Stephen, who has kids from a previous marriage, has shared his excitement over his children: "They're the best things ever and having two more is just going to be even more crazy, but that's cool!"

By Chelsea Asher