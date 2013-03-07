Anna Friel switches on the Christmas lights

Anna Friel was ladylike and lovely as she turned on Bond Street's Christmas lights wearing a pale pink satin dress with oversized bow detail, retro waves, red lips and diamonds.

Anna, who is playing the character of party girl Holly Golightly in the acclaimed Breakfast at Tiffany's production, has been causing quite a stir recently with her glamorous 40s-inspired looks. On and off stage the actress has been combining elegant gowns with styled waves for an Audrey-esque look.

The stunning actress was presented with a bouquet of flowers after lighting up London then it was straight on to The Theatre Royal Haymarket in time for curtain up at Breakfast At Tiffany's. It seems there is no rest for the beautiful!

By Kat Webster