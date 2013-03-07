Angelina Jolie visits Iraq

Famous humanitarian and all round do-gooder, Angelina Jolie, made her third visit to Iraq as the United Nations High Commission for Refugees Goodwill Ambassador, on Thursday, to promote for action to help victims of the war.

During Jolie's day-trip to the war-torn country, she visited to a refugee camp situated in the Kadhimiyah neighbourhood of northern Baghdad where many displaced Iraqi's continue to live. She met with four different families who told her of their troubles - they informed the mother of six that they could not afford medical care and that their children could not attend school.

"It takes a lot of strength for you to survive this life," Jolie, told one man. "I don't know if I would be strong enough to survive this."

There are currently thought to be over two million people displaced in Iraq, 58 per cent of whom are under 12 years old. "There never seems to be a real coherent plan to help them," said Angelina, who has since vowed that this trip to Iraq will not be her last.

"I want to come back and find you in a better place and in a different situation," she said. "You need help not because you are poor, but because you are the future of Iraq."

The actress made her first visit to the country back in 2007 when she appealed for more international support for the 1,200 Iraqis stranded on the Iraqi/Syrian border and since becoming a goodwill ambassador for the UN refugee agency in 2001, she has also visited Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sudan.

The Hollywood actress, and partner famous actor Brad Pitt, is calling for more to be done for those families who have been driven from their homes.

"This is moment where things seem to be improving on the ground," she said. "But Iraqis need a lot of support and help to rebuild their lives."

By Rosie Khdir