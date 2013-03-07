Angelina Jolie releases tribute video of mother

The A-lister commemorates her mother’s death with footage of their Hawaiian holiday

Angelina Jolie, along with brother James Haven, has posted a moving tribute on YouTube in honour of the death of her mother, Marcheline Bertrand. Angelina’s mother died three years ago due to complications with ovarian cancer. Marcheline was 56 years old.

The footage shows a 6-year-old Angelina with her brother and their mum on holiday in Hawaii. The first slide of the video reads, "One place Marcheline loved was Hawaii. She made many happy memories for her family there.”

The video is simple, but incredibly touching with “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” playing in the background. You can see young Angelina hula dancing by the beach with Marcheline, who bears a striking resemblance to her daughter.

By Monica Derevjanik