Ange and Brad help Haiti relief operation

Hot Hollywood couple, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are reportedly devastated by the crippling natural disaster in Haiti and were quick to donate $1 million from their Jolie-Pitt Foundation.

Angelina who has served as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees since 2001 is no stranger to charity work, "It is incredibly horrible to see a catastrophe of this size hit a people who have been suffering from extreme poverty, violence and unrest for so many decades," says Jolie.

The philanthropic couple have also been involed in rebuilding the Lower 9th Ward of New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina and the “Make it Right” campaign in 2007 to build homes in the devastated city.

The money shall go to help Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontiéres, whose three hospitals in Port-au-Prince were severely damaged, forcing the staff to work out of open-air hospitals.

By Kat Webster