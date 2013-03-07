Andy Murray bows to Prince William and Kate Middleton in the Wimbledon Royal Box!

With the sun shining, it was no surprise to see Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoying their first Royal Box appearance at Wimbledon as they watched the fourth round match between Andrew Murray and Richard Gasquet.

Kate showed off her remaining honeymoon tan in pleat layered Temperley London Moraiah dress while William looked suitably smart in a navy blue suit.

And the royal couple were happy as could be, giggling together and joining in with the crowds almighty Mexican wave.

On beating his opponent the British number 1 gave an impromptu bow to the royal box and later commented: “'If I'd known they were coming, I would have shaved. I was thinking to myself as I came off I was sweaty and very hairy. I said to them, "I'm sorry, I'm a bit sweaty". But it was very nice to get to meet them.”

We wonder if Kate and Wills will be back in the royal box before they embark on their North America tour which will include stops in Canada and LA later this week.