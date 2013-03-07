Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone on their Spider-Man characters

Leading man Andrew Garfield and co-star Emma Stone spill the beans on their roles in The Amazing Spider-Man!

With the exciting trailer taking the world by storm, it seems everyone's talking about the romance between Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone's characters in The Amazing Spider-Man.

In an interview with MTV, Andrew said of his role as the new Spidey: "I've always loved this character, and I've always loved the base essence of this character."

The Social Network star went on to say that he liked the character because Peter is a comic hero that most people can relate to: "He's everyone. He goes through the same struggles that all teenage boys go through."

Emma Stone said her approach to her character Gwen Stacy, Peter's love interest, was "instinctual" and on being asked about the attraction between her and Spider-Man, Emma admitted: "It intensifies throughout the course of the movie."

Leaving fans on tenterhooks, Emma stated: "Gwen really relates to the story through Peter. And I don't want to give too much away with that, but she's ... sweet."

We can't wait to see for ourselves!

The Amazing Spiderman hits UK cinemas 4 July 2012