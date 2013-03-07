And the Oscar nominees announcement goes to… Anne Hathaway

The Oscar-nominated actress is to announce this year’s nominees on Tuesday

Fresh from her Harvard Hasty Pudding triumph, Anne Hathaway is to announce the Oscar nominations at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday 2 February.

SEE MORE ANNE HATHAWAY NEWS

Valentine's Day star Anne – who was Oscar-nominated for best actress last year for her role in Rachel Getting Married, but lost out to Kate Winslet – will join the Academy president to reveal the nominees.

InStyle will have the full list – from Anne’s lips to our keyboards! – up on Tuesday, including all TEN best picture nominees (the shortlist is usually five).

SEE ALL THE OSCARS NEWS FIRST ON INSTYLE.CO.UK

Anne’s gorgeous Armani Privé gown, below left, was one of our Oscars red-carpet favourites last year and we can't wait to see what the actress wears for the Oscars 2010.

The ceremony on 7 March (two weeks later than usual, to avoid clashing with the Winter Olympics) will be presented by Steve Martin and 30 Rock’s Alec Baldwin.

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood