SEE Amanda Seyfried’s perfect LBD by Karen Caldwell, plus get an exclusive preview of Red Riding Hood!

Red Riding Hood star Amanda Seyfried sizzled in her LBD and red lippy combo at the premiere of the movie in London. Her stunning Karen Caldwell dress was actually made from a vintage coat and lined with material from a recycled silk frock. She finished the look off with another Tom Binns necklace having worn another statment piece with her plum Lanvin dress for the LA premiere in March.

The film hits UK screens on 15 April