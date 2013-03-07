Amanda Seyfried and Justin Timberlake hit Madrid!

After whizzing around London and Germany earlier this week, Amanda Seyfried and Justin Timberlake made another European pit-stop, this time heading to a photo call in Madrid to promote their latest film, In Time.
WATCH IN TIME TRAILER HERE - see left
Lucky actress Amanda arrived at the Villamagna Hotel arm-in-arm with JT and she sure did impress in a stunning printed Michael Angel dress paired with plum Lanvin pumps. Meanwhile Justin worked some dapper style in a shirt, jean and jacket combo.
By Annabelle Spranklen