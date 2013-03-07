Amanda Seyfried and Justin Timberlake hit Madrid!

In Time stars Amanda Seyfried and Justin Timberlake work some film magic in Spain…

After whizzing around London and Germany earlier this week, Amanda Seyfried and Justin Timberlake made another European pit-stop, this time heading to a photo call in Madrid to promote their latest film, In Time.

Lucky actress Amanda arrived at the Villamagna Hotel arm-in-arm with JT and she sure did impress in a stunning printed Michael Angel dress paired with plum Lanvin pumps. Meanwhile Justin worked some dapper style in a shirt, jean and jacket combo.

By Annabelle Spranklen