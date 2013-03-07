Amanda Seyfried and Eddie Redmayne team up for Military Awards

Les Miserables stars Amanda Seyfried and Eddie Redmayne stepped out in London together for a second night running, attending the Military Awards

On-screen couple, Amanda Seyfried and Eddie Redmayne, took some time out from their Les Miserables tour last night to make an appearance at the Military Awards, held at London's Imperial War Museum.

As with the world premiere of Les Miserables, the pair made a cute red carpet duo, with Eddie playing the gent and holding an umbrella over Amanda to shield her from the wet weather.

While Amanda went for a flirty ruffled LBD previous night's premiere in Leicester Sqaure, for this occasion, she looked super-girly in a strapless floor-sweeping lilac chiffon gown by Alexander McQueen with subtle floral print. Giving a nod to Brit design, it was cinched at the waist with a faux bow belt .

Meanwhile, her escort showed his allegiance to Burberry wearing another slick tux from the brand, for whom he formerly modelled.

We can't wait to see the duo's next red carpet looks.