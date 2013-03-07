Alicia Keys welcomes new baby boy Egypt!

R’n’B babe Alicia Keys and rapper Swizz Beatz enter parenthood with first child Egypt

Singer Alicia Keys and producer husband Swizz "Kaseem Dean" Beatz welcomed baby boy on 14 October in New York City.

The happy parents, who were married in a private ceremony in the Mediterranean this July, joyfully embraced their first child together, son Egypt Daoud Dean.

Of his happiness, Beatz, 29, took to social networking by tweeting: "I'm so thankful for everything I’ve been blessed with in my life."

The unusual name Egypt comes as a tribute to the country where Keys spent a month while searching for inspiration for her new album back in 2007.

While Keys is a new mum, Beatz has three other children from previous marriages.

By Maria Lazareva